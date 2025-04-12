How to solve the Dartboard puzzle in the Billiard Room - Blue Prince

Like most puzzles in Blue Prince, the real work is figuring out what kind of logic they are using. The Dartboard puzzle in the Billiard room is essentially just simple math, but working out just what rules you need to follow is the real trick. In this guide, I'll break everything down for you.

Don't worry; you won't be throwing any darts for this puzzle. The aim of the game is to solve some simple math problems that will result in an answer between 1 and 20, then press the number on the dartboard. Get it right, and you move on to the next step; get it wrong, and the puzzle will reset.

First things first, you need to do your math from the inside of the board toward the outside of the board. Usual math rules don't apply here, so keep that in mind. The board will light up, with different sections showing different colors. The colors mean you need to carry out the following mathematical functions:

Green - You add the numbers if there are multiple numbers; you take the number as your base if there is only one of them lit up.

Yellow - You subtract from whatever your base number is.

Pink - You multiply the number

Purple - You divide the number

Let's use the above image as an example. 12 is lit with green, and no other number is. As such, this is our base number. Remember, if two or more numbers were green, we would add them all together for our base numbers. 8 is lit with yellow, so that means we subtract 8 from 12, leaving us with 4. On the board, the number is lit with pink, which means we multiply our recently arrived at number 4 WITH that number, which also just happens to be 4. This would give us 16, which is the number we need to click on to progress the puzzle.

When you make your way through every sequence, the dartboard will raise up, revealing a secret compartment behind it with your prize. Just like every puzzle in the game, this will grow more difficult over time, as new symbols with new meanings are introduced to the puzzle.

New symbols can appear either in the center on the bullseye or around the outside. Depending on what they are, you will need to take additional steps.

Square = ^2 (square the number)

Diamond = You need to reverse the numbers

Red dots = Repeat this step based on how many dots are displayed (two dots repeat twice, one dot, repeat once, etc.)

Red X = do not perform this step

Red slash = divide your final number by 2

Two wavy lines = round (up or down) to the nearest 1

Four wavy lines = round to the nearest 10

Six wavy lines = round to the nearest 100

A section of the dartboard is one third full = divide that number by 3

