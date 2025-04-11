New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

What is the Boudoir safe code - Blue Prince

No secret is safe in Blue Prince.
Each room in Blue Prince presents choices. Which door do you open, how do you solve puzzles, and what resources do you use? As you try to make your way to Room 46, you will find the puzzles form layers, and there is always another solution to find. Some rooms, like the Boudoir, seem fairly innocent at first, but everything hides a secret.

The Boudoir safe code is 2-5-1-2. If you need the code to the Boudoir safe, you can find it in a pretty subtle spot. You will find a photograph on a nearby dresser, tucked into the corner of the mirror. That is all you get in the way of a clue, so this particular one was really all about experimentation and deduction. 

You can see that the safe was gifted as a present on Christmas day, as the photo shows it partially unwrapped. This then implies that the person who got the safe may likely have set the date they received it as the four-digit code. Behind the screen on the far side of the room is the safe. Interact with the safe and then input the code using the number pad to open it. 

For more helpful guides and to stay up to date with all the news, be sure to check out our Blue Prince page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

