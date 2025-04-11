Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 11: The Triple-I Initiative Sale

The Triple-I Initiative Showcase offered a fresh look at games from indie developers on the verge of gaming stardom. With the presentation in the rear-view, it's time for big discounts on some of the Triple-I Initiative's most recognizable alumni. Steam and the Humble Store have deals on many of the games featured yesterday, as well as titles shown off in past years. Be sure to check out both sales, because they do contain different titles.

Elsewhere, Fanatical and Gamebillet have a nice early discount on Monster Hunter Wilds, the Epic Games Store has started up an Epic Savings event, GOG.com is celebrating some top games from the past, and GamesPlanet is still in the middle of its Spring Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code APR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Dredge, Aliens Dark Descent, 1000xRESIST, Nova Lands, Diplomacy is Not an Option, Distant Worlds 2, and Nomad Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $7 or more to get Roadwarden, Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition, and Disco Elysium. Pay $10 or more to also receive Citizen Sleeper, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Broken Roads. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Depair (w/18 DLC packs), Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wingdiver The Shooter, and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. Pay $15 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. Pay $25 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get SOLAS 128, Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive, and Lumbearjack. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sonny Legacy Collection, The Tartarus Key, Swords & Souls: Neverseen, and Bear and Breakfast. Pay $17 or more to also receive Baladins, Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, and In Stars and Time. These activate on Steam.

Pay $16 or more to get Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Turbo Overkill, Forgive Me Father 2, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Graven, Deadlink, and Powerslave Exhumed. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, Nick Jr. Party Adventure, and Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports. Pay $15 or more to also receive Matchbox Driving Adventures, Transformers: Galactic Trials, and My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery. Pay $20 or more to also receive Barbie Project Friendship, PAW Patrol World, and Bluey: The Videogame. These activate on Steam.

Pay $15 or more to get The Iron Oath, Dungeon Drafters, Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate), Siralim Ultimate, Popup Dungeon, Pawnbarian, and Fae Tactics. These activate on Steam.

Pay $2 or more to get The Invisible Hand and The Stillness of the Wind. Pay $5 or more to also receive Genesis Noir and In Other Waters. Pay $9 or more to also receive Pine: A Story of Loss, Kraken Academy, and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive Times & Galaxy. These activate on Steam.

