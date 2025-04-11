Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 11: The Triple-I Initiative Sale

The Triple-I Initiative Showcase offered a fresh look at games from indie developers on the verge of gaming stardom. With the presentation in the rear-view, it's time for big discounts on some of the Triple-I Initiative's most recognizable alumni. Steam and the Humble Store have deals on many of the games featured yesterday, as well as titles shown off in past years. Be sure to check out both sales, because they do contain different titles.
Elsewhere, Fanatical and Gamebillet have a nice early discount on Monster Hunter Wilds, the Epic Games Store has started up an Epic Savings event, GOG.com is celebrating some top games from the past, and GamesPlanet is still in the middle of its Spring Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Arcadegeddon - FREE until 4/17
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms - FREE until 4/17
- River City Girls - FREE until 4/17
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/13)
- Mortal Shell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/23)
- Let's Build a Zoo - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- Session: Skate Sim - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- Epic Games Store Spring Sale
- Big Helmet Heroes - $19.99 (20% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Jusant - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $8.49 (50% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Savings Sale.
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Overcooked - $3.39 (80% off)
Fanatical
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $33.06 (27% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.59 (64% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink [Steam] - $24.59 (59% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy [Steam] - $12.61 (75% off)
Gamebillet
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $56.29 (20% off)
- Balatro [Steam] - $11.75 (22% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $31.94 (36% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $34.75 (42% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $36.99 (47% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $34.95 (42% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.95 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $36.99 (38% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.89 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.95 (58% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $8.93 (55% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $7.95 (80% off)
- Beyond: Two Souls [Steam] - $4.06 (80% off)
Gamersgate
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.63 (36% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $44.09 (37% off)
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $18.59 (26% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $35.90 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection [Steam] - $31.31 (48% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Remake Trilogy [Steam] - $44.54 (51% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $25.76 (63% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle [Steam] - $51.99 (26% off)
- Balatro [Steam] - $11.79 (21% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $27.99 (38% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered [Steam] - $13.96 (53% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $23.49 (66% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $12.99 (81% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $33.99 (43% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $22.99 (62% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Teardown [Steam] - $13.75 (54% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $14.99 (67% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 [Steam] - $6.99 (72% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $2.59 (87% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Deus Ex: Invisible War - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- The Triple-I Initiative Showcase Sale
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- Timberborn [Early Access] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $7.99 (60% off)
- Core Keeper - $13.39 (33% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Shadows of Doubt - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the GOG.com Triple-I Initiative Showcase Sale.
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $9.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Peglin - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Resident Evil Bundle - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $0.95 (84% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code APR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $35.69 (41% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $10.19 (49% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising [Steam] - $19.50 (61% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Barotrauma [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Dredge, Aliens Dark Descent, 1000xRESIST, Nova Lands, Diplomacy is Not an Option, Distant Worlds 2, and Nomad Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $7 or more to get Roadwarden, Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition, and Disco Elysium. Pay $10 or more to also receive Citizen Sleeper, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Broken Roads. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Depair (w/18 DLC packs), Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wingdiver The Shooter, and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. Pay $15 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. Pay $25 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get SOLAS 128, Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive, and Lumbearjack. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sonny Legacy Collection, The Tartarus Key, Swords & Souls: Neverseen, and Bear and Breakfast. Pay $17 or more to also receive Baladins, Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, and In Stars and Time. These activate on Steam.
Pay $16 or more to get Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Turbo Overkill, Forgive Me Father 2, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Graven, Deadlink, and Powerslave Exhumed. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, Nick Jr. Party Adventure, and Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports. Pay $15 or more to also receive Matchbox Driving Adventures, Transformers: Galactic Trials, and My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery. Pay $20 or more to also receive Barbie Project Friendship, PAW Patrol World, and Bluey: The Videogame. These activate on Steam.
Pay $15 or more to get The Iron Oath, Dungeon Drafters, Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate), Siralim Ultimate, Popup Dungeon, Pawnbarian, and Fae Tactics. These activate on Steam.
Pay $2 or more to get The Invisible Hand and The Stillness of the Wind. Pay $5 or more to also receive Genesis Noir and In Other Waters. Pay $9 or more to also receive Pine: A Story of Loss, Kraken Academy, and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive Times & Galaxy. These activate on Steam.
- The Triple-I Initiative Showcase Sale
- Timberborn [Steam Early Access] - $24.49 (30% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Blasphemous 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Triple-I Initiative Showcase Sale.
Steam
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $48.99 (30% off)
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tetris Forever - $26.24 (25% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Triple-I Initiative Sale
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Enshrouded [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $9.74 (25% off)
- Mouthwashing - $9.09 (30% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Core Keeper - $13.99 (30% off)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn - $17.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- More from the Steam Triple-I Initiative Sale.
- Koei Tecmo Easter Sale
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black - $37.49 (25% off)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead or Alive 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Koei Tecmo Easter Sale.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 8 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Rusty's Retirement - $5.24 (25% off)
- Humanity - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 11: The Triple-I Initiative Sale