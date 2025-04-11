Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 11: PlayStation Spring Sale Part 2

PlayStation's Spring Sale is continuing for another few weeks, but it's time to rotate the titles. You can now get deals on first-party games like the Astro Bot deluxe edition, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and LEGO Horizon Adventures. Big third-party titles like WWE 2K25 are also getting first-time discounts, so be sure to check those out too.
Over at Xbox, you can find a sale on the best from Bandai Namco. That includes first-time deals on Synduality: Echo of Ada and Tales of Graces f Remastered. And if you're looking for something for the Switch, why not catch up with Hades before the sequel comes to the new Switch 2 hotness?
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Spring Sale (Part 2)
- Astro Bot Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.49 (15% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures - $39.59 (34% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K25 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Doom 1+2 - $5.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-6 Remastered - $43.99 (20% off)
- Tetris Forever - $26.24 (25% off)
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black - $37.49 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- New World Aeternum - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic x Shadow Generations - $34.99 (30% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sniper Elite Resistance Deluxe Edition - $71.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- The Thing Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Undisputed WBC Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $42.59 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $36.29 (67% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 1+2 - $44.99 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- DayZ - $27.49 (50% off)
- Turok Trilogy Bundle - $17.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- The Persona Collection - $35.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Jusant - $12.49 (50% off)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dredge Complete Edition - $23.69 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest PS5 Version - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- RoboCop: Rogue City - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- High on Life + DLC - $32.49 (35% off)
- GI Joe: Wrath of Cobra - $19.99 (20% off)
- Saints Row 4: Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Bandai Namco Sale
- Synduality: Echo of Ada - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tales of Graces f Remastered - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Legendary Edition - $38.49 (65% off)
- Park Beyond Complete Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Bandai Namco Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Jackbox Naughty and Nice Bundle - $21.59 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- World War Z - $9.89 (67% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Hades - $8.74 (65% off)
- Ubisoft Spring Sale
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2025 Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $14.99 (75% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $26.99 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $7.99 (80% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 11: PlayStation Spring Sale Part 2