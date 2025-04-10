Evening Reading - April 10, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy birthday, Captain Falcon!

The day before Victory in F-Zero 99 Day? Coincidence? I think not.

SZA x Sesame Street

Thank you to our friend Ms. @SZA for teaching us about gratitude. We are grateful for you! 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/YJkp3LZTVg — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) April 10, 2025

What a wonderful collab!

This is Elmo's BFF, Ms. @SZA! She makes Elmo and everybody around her feel so loved. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iO5kJ0d00v — Elmo (@elmo) April 10, 2025

ICE T explains the genesis of Body Count

HIP HOP is Funky… Metal is POWER⚡️...it’s a different energy 👊 @BodyCountBand pic.twitter.com/hbm5kBUCiz — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 9, 2025

I love listening to ICE talk about music history. True student of the game.

We figured out what LinkedIn is for...

So LinkedIn does have its uses. pic.twitter.com/XyfCZIP8BJ — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) April 9, 2025

Pearl Jam lyrics and me being on a roll.

November 6, 2024 felt like the opposite of this for many minorities

A skit I wrote about how white people were really treating me when Obama won. pic.twitter.com/rmbyEN2L8r — DEON COLE (@deoncole) April 9, 2025

Deon Cole is really talented..

Tony Hot Dog Pro Skater

I will only eat hotdogs prepared in this way going forward.

Bron Breaker Spear x Sonic Rings

Carlito may never recover from this.

NBA on TNT's host Ernie Johnson with a classy thank you

"It has been my pleasure to be one of your coworkers, one of your teammates, and a part of this family" ❤️



Ernie Johnson with a heartfelt speech to honor the journey of NBA on TNT. pic.twitter.com/NId2p3jJjr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 10, 2025

We still have the playoffs, but what a great run for the NBA on TNT staff covering regular season basketball with the best sports talk show in history.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 10, 2025.

One more thing... The Shacknews staff has April 11, 2025 off in celebration of Victory in F-Zero 99 Day.

This made-up Shacknews holiday celebrates my first win in F-Zero 99 and the everlasting drive of humans to be the very best against all odds.