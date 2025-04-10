New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - April 10, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy birthday, Captain Falcon!

The day before Victory in F-Zero 99 Day? Coincidence? I think not.

SZA x Sesame Street

What a wonderful collab!

ICE T explains the genesis of Body Count

I love listening to ICE talk about music history. True student of the game.

We figured out what LinkedIn is for...

Pearl Jam lyrics and me being on a roll.

November 6, 2024 felt like the opposite of this for many minorities

Deon Cole is really talented..

Tony Hot Dog Pro Skater

I will only eat hotdogs prepared in this way going forward.

Bron Breaker Spear x Sonic Rings

Carlito may never recover from this.

NBA on TNT's host Ernie Johnson with a classy thank you

We still have the playoffs, but what a great run for the NBA on TNT staff covering regular season basketball with the best sports talk show in history.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 10, 2025. Check out our new website Shackmaps to support our broader Shacknews efforts.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

One more thing... The Shacknews staff has April 11, 2025 off in celebration of Victory in F-Zero 99 Day.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

This made-up Shacknews holiday celebrates my first win in F-Zero 99 and the everlasting drive of humans to be the very best against all odds. We'll see you next week.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola