Evening Reading - April 10, 2025

- Commandos: Origins review: Courageous, dutiful, glorious basterds
- inZOI impressions: Augmented reality and magical cats
- Blue Prince review: House call
- Devil May Cry renewed for Season 2 on Netflix
- Vampire Survivors: Emerald Diorama free update brings SaGa content today
- Nate Purkeypile's next game is Deedlee Doo! Carkour! and it's coming in May 2025
- Nintendo Switch 2 preview: Finally playing with power
- Xbox Games Showcase and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct announced for June
Happy birthday, Captain Falcon!
おはようございます☀ pic.twitter.com/Kwx9zJuP77— 今村孝矢 / Takaya Imamura (@ima_1966) April 10, 2025
The day before Victory in F-Zero 99 Day? Coincidence? I think not.
キャプテンファルコンさんお誕生日なの！— もけもけもう (@moke_moke_2) April 9, 2025
🎉おめでとうございます㊗️
慌てて描いてきました#FZERO99 ファンアート pic.twitter.com/ZJhqAB6gtq
SZA x Sesame Street
Thank you to our friend Ms. @SZA for teaching us about gratitude. We are grateful for you! 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/YJkp3LZTVg— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) April 10, 2025
What a wonderful collab!
This is Elmo's BFF, Ms. @SZA! She makes Elmo and everybody around her feel so loved. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iO5kJ0d00v— Elmo (@elmo) April 10, 2025
ICE T explains the genesis of Body Count
HIP HOP is Funky… Metal is POWER⚡️...it’s a different energy 👊 @BodyCountBand pic.twitter.com/hbm5kBUCiz— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 9, 2025
I love listening to ICE talk about music history. True student of the game.
We figured out what LinkedIn is for...
So LinkedIn does have its uses. pic.twitter.com/XyfCZIP8BJ— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) April 9, 2025
Pearl Jam lyrics and me being on a roll.
November 6, 2024 felt like the opposite of this for many minorities
A skit I wrote about how white people were really treating me when Obama won. pic.twitter.com/rmbyEN2L8r— DEON COLE (@deoncole) April 9, 2025
Deon Cole is really talented..
Tony Hot Dog Pro Skater
April 8, 2025
I will only eat hotdogs prepared in this way going forward.
Bron Breaker Spear x Sonic Rings
You're all PSYCHOS. https://t.co/0Ik5Jw5roa pic.twitter.com/OFcF6xGfpp— V. 💔💔🐝 (@HaangEmHiigh) April 8, 2025
Carlito may never recover from this.
NBA on TNT's host Ernie Johnson with a classy thank you
"It has been my pleasure to be one of your coworkers, one of your teammates, and a part of this family" ❤️— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 10, 2025
Ernie Johnson with a heartfelt speech to honor the journey of NBA on TNT. pic.twitter.com/NId2p3jJjr
We still have the playoffs, but what a great run for the NBA on TNT staff covering regular season basketball with the best sports talk show in history.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 10, 2025.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
One more thing... The Shacknews staff has April 11, 2025 off in celebration of Victory in F-Zero 99 Day.
This made-up Shacknews holiday celebrates my first win in F-Zero 99 and the everlasting drive of humans to be the very best against all odds. We'll see you next week.
