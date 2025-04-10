Elena arrives in Street Fighter 6 on the same day the Switch 2 releases The West African Capoeira specialist will bring her healing touch back to Street Fighter 6 in June 2025.

We have officially arrived at the end of Street Fighter 6’s Year 2 DLC content, and it ends with Elena. She’ll wrap up the second string of DLC characters for the game, and now we know when she’s coming. Elena is set to arrive in Street Fighter 6 in June 2025, in which she’ll be playable in the main game and discoverable as a Master in World Tour mode. She just so happens to come out the same day as the Switch 2, on which Street Fighter 6 is also releasing.

Capcom teased Elena and gave her a release date in Street Fighter 6 with a new trailer this week. While the trailer was mostly focused on showing a cinematic (likely the way she’s introduced in World Tour since we see a player character involved), it did also share that Elena will be coming to Street Fighter 6 on all available platforms on June 5, 2025.

Elena wraps up the Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC, following Mai Shiranui, Terry Bogard, and M. Bison. Perhaps just as importantly, Elena comes to Street Fighter 6 the same day the Nintendo Switch 2. The reason that matters is that Street Fighter 6 is also coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, and it reportedly played quite well in our hands-on time.

With that in mind, it looks like Elena will show up in time to cap off the Year 2 DLC alongside the launch, as long as delays don’t sabotage the Switch 2’s arrival. Stay tuned as we get closer to June for gameplay reveals and more updates on the Street Fighter 6 topic.