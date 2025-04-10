ShackStream: Locking into Valve's Deadlock Episode 3 We'll be hitting headshots and ganking souls on another run of Valve's Deadlock.

Valve’s Deadlock is still kicking around in early access playtesting, and we’re still enjoying it thoroughly. If you’re enjoying us playing it, then good news, we’re playing it again today! Can our Shiv, Holliday, and Vyper get the souls we need to Deadlock a W? We’ll find out soon enough.

Locking into Valve's Deadlock Episode 3

Join us as we go live with Deadlock on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

It’s always fun to jump back into Deadlock and talk with folks on the Stream. This is usually a fighting game timeslot for me, so we’ll also be talking a bit about what we saw on EVO’s Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves stream yesterday, including Hokutomaru’s reveal and the gameplay of certain characters.

As always, we appreciate all of you who tune into our livestreams. It’s why we bring you shows like Pop! Goes the Culture, The Stevetendo Show, Indie-licious, and our fighting game lab streams. If you appreciate what we do as well and would like to support it, then please consider following and subscribing. It helps us out a lot and you can subscribe for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free subscription to use as you please. If you’d like use it on us, we’d be happy to have it.

Is the luck of the matchmaking gods going to be on our side today? Find out as we go live shortly with Deadlock on another ShackStream!