Vampire Survivors: Emerald Diorama free update brings SaGa content today Poncle has collaborated with Square Enix to bring characters, weapons, music, and levels inspired by SaGa Emerald Beyond to the game

The next big thing for Vampire Survivors is a collaboration with Square Enix’s SaGa Emerald Beyond game, and it comes to Vampire Survivors on all platforms this week as a free update. Emerald Diorama is the name of the new update and it brings a chunky addition of content, including new characters, weapons, a fresh level, new music, and even a party system to the game, allowing use of multiple characters.

Developer Poncle announced the new Vampire Survivors: Emerald Diorama update with a fresh trailer and a developer blog during the Triple-i Initiative 2025 Showcase. According to the blog, the following content is coming to Vampire Survivors on all available platforms today:

A DLC based on the Square Enix fantasy RPG franchise SaGa

Featuring 12+ characters, 16+ weapons, and 9 new music tracks

A New World-Weaving Stage

Character parties, because no JRPG is complete without a squad!

The update specifically focuses on the recent SaGa Emerald Beyond, which came out in April 2024. We loved the game and said as much in our Shacknews review, citing both its weirdness and solid RPG and party-building mechanics as high points. The characters were a high point too, and it’s great to see that cast in another popular game. What’s more generous is we don’t even have to pay for this expansion. It’s free to all owners of the game.

Vampire Survivors is a game that just continues to grow in fun and exciting ways. As we continue to follow Poncle and the game’s updates, stay tuned to the Vampire Survivors topic for more news.