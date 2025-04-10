New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Devil May Cry renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Adi Shankar's take on DMC will continue in a second season.
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s been one week since Devil May Cry premiered on Netflix, bringing about the latest video game adaptation. The anime-style show has spawned discussions among fans of the series and attracted a lot of eyeballs. So much so that Netflix has already renewed it for Season 2.

Netflix made a post on X to announce Devil May Cry Season 2. “This party's getting crazy!,” the company wrote. The post was accompanied by a poster of protagonist Dante and a large 2. There’s no timeline for when we’ll get more DMC as Season 2 is currently just labeled as “coming soon.”

Devil May Cry was produced by Adi Shankar, who also produced Netflix’s Castlevania series. That show ran for four seasons before getting a follow-up series in Castlevania: Nocturne.

Netflix continues to be one of the most active distributors when it comes to video game adaptations, with multiple projects actively in the works. To keep up with all of the movies and shows coming out based on video games, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

