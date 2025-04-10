Devil May Cry renewed for Season 2 on Netflix Adi Shankar's take on DMC will continue in a second season.

It’s been one week since Devil May Cry premiered on Netflix, bringing about the latest video game adaptation. The anime-style show has spawned discussions among fans of the series and attracted a lot of eyeballs. So much so that Netflix has already renewed it for Season 2.

Netflix made a post on X to announce Devil May Cry Season 2. “This party's getting crazy!,” the company wrote. The post was accompanied by a poster of protagonist Dante and a large 2. There’s no timeline for when we’ll get more DMC as Season 2 is currently just labeled as “coming soon.”

This party's getting crazy! Season 2 is officially confirmed for @Netflix's DEVIL MAY CRY. pic.twitter.com/BCcy1n1tfY — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) April 10, 2025

Devil May Cry was produced by Adi Shankar, who also produced Netflix’s Castlevania series. That show ran for four seasons before getting a follow-up series in Castlevania: Nocturne.

Netflix continues to be one of the most active distributors when it comes to video game adaptations, with multiple projects actively in the works.