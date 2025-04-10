New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Alters gets June 2025 release date

One of 11 bit studios' most ambitious and anticipated narrative titles is coming to PC and consoles this summer.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via 11 bit studios
1

In 2022, 11 bit studios unveiled a new and exciting narrative adventure about impactful decisions and parallel realities called The Alters. Now, we know when that game is coming. The Alters got a new trailer this week, and with it came a release date for June 2025 on PC and consoles.

11 bit studios showed off the latest look at The Alters during the Triple-I Initiative 2025 Showcase this week. There, we learned that The Alters would be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 13, 2025. We also got a fresh look at the gameplay in the game.

In The Alters, we play Jan: A survivor in a scientific facility that crash landed on a mysterious planet. In order to survive, Jan creates parallel versions of himself based on different decisions that lead to variations of the narrative. Whether the decisions are split-second or massively weighty, they change the consequences and the story as you go, leading to all sorts of different possible outcomes. What’s more interesting is that these Jans end up existing in the same space and can interact with each other, for better or worse. We also got a big look at going outside the facility to farm resources and avoid pitfalls on the planet.

We had an opportunity to check out an early look at The Alters back in May 2024 and it left us enthused for what 11 bit studios in building. Lexi Luddy was excited to see what kind of interaction the Jans might get into as we continue to get more of them:

With a June 2025 release date set, we’ll be finding out soon enough. Stay tuned to The Alters topic for more updates and details as we get closer to the launch.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

