The Alters gets June 2025 release date One of 11 bit studios' most ambitious and anticipated narrative titles is coming to PC and consoles this summer.

In 2022, 11 bit studios unveiled a new and exciting narrative adventure about impactful decisions and parallel realities called The Alters. Now, we know when that game is coming. The Alters got a new trailer this week, and with it came a release date for June 2025 on PC and consoles.

11 bit studios showed off the latest look at The Alters during the Triple-I Initiative 2025 Showcase this week. There, we learned that The Alters would be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 13, 2025. We also got a fresh look at the gameplay in the game.

In The Alters, we play Jan: A survivor in a scientific facility that crash landed on a mysterious planet. In order to survive, Jan creates parallel versions of himself based on different decisions that lead to variations of the narrative. Whether the decisions are split-second or massively weighty, they change the consequences and the story as you go, leading to all sorts of different possible outcomes. What’s more interesting is that these Jans end up existing in the same space and can interact with each other, for better or worse. We also got a big look at going outside the facility to farm resources and avoid pitfalls on the planet.

We had an opportunity to check out an early look at The Alters back in May 2024 and it left us enthused for what 11 bit studios in building. Lexi Luddy was excited to see what kind of interaction the Jans might get into as we continue to get more of them:

The resource management side of the experience seemed to be opening up where I left off as I could start assigning other Jans to deal with more tasks as I went out to mine materials. While it is too early to tell if this gameplay loop will stay engaging over the entire run time of The Alters, having played a fair chunk of Act 1, I find myself desperate to meet more versions of myself.

With a June 2025 release date set, we’ll be finding out soon enough. Stay tuned to The Alters topic for more updates and details as we get closer to the launch.