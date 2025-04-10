David Fincher directed Xbox's latest commercial The trailer follows a rat rekindling his humanity through gaming.

David Fincher, the filmmaker behind cinematic achievements like Fight Club, Zodiac, and The Social Network, teamed up with Microsoft to direct the latest Xbox commercial. It’s a brief cinematic trailer that aims to associate the joy of gaming and the human spirit.

Titled “Wake Up,” the new commercial follows a rat named Horatio. We see him going through the motions of daily life, commuting to work (through the sewer, of course) and doing monotonous tasks at the office. After clocking out, he goes home and fires up his Xbox. We’re then treated to a sizzle reel of gameplay from titles including South of Midnight, Avowed, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. We then see Horatio’s human form, as his joy for gaming has awakened the human in him.

The commercial isn’t designed to market any specific game, but the partnership between Xbox and Samsung that allows players to enjoy select titles on Samsung displays. It was co-directed by Hollywood legend David Fincher and Romain Chassaing, a French filmmaker.

Several film directors have worked on promotional material for video games, including the likes of James Wan and Michael Bay. As for proper gaming news from Microsoft, the company recently dated its next Xbox Games Showcase for this June.