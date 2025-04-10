How to solve the Utility Room Breaker Box puzzle - Blue Prince This is a massive head-scratcher when you first start playing, but this is how to solve the Break Box puzzle in the Utility Room in Blue Prince.

The breaker box is a complex early puzzle in Blue Prince that can be found in the utility room. It also has far-reaching consequences and gives you a bonus for all your other days if you can figure out how to solve it. This is everything you need to know about it and how to get the most from it.

How to solve the Utility Room Breaker Box puzzle in Blue Prince

Before we get into the solution, let's talk about the box itself, as you can do a lot with this. It can actually help you out in numerous rooms, either instantly or later on in a run. The box has a number of switches and dials you can interact with, as well as a row of buttons in the center that form the main puzzle.

Keycard Entry System - You can turn off the systems that keep certain doors closed, removing the need to find a keycard.

- You can turn off the systems that keep certain doors closed, removing the need to find a keycard. Gymnasium - This will stop the Gymnasium from costing you five steps each time you enter it.

- This will stop the Gymnasium from costing you five steps each time you enter it. Dark Room - After you find the Dark Room, you can return here to turn on the lights.

- After you find the Dark Room, you can return here to turn on the lights. Garage - After you find the Garage, you can return here to get access to some closed doors.

- After you find the Garage, you can return here to get access to some closed doors. Cabinet - this is attached to a late-game secret

Now, to solve the puzzle, you need to get all the lights in the middle to turn very specific colors in a set order. Grey, Blue, Green, White, Red, and Purple is the order you seek. Each time you press a button, it will change color based on the following rules, assuming the light is grey to start, as all yours will be.

Pressing the light once will turn the lights green.

If a red light is next to a blue light, press the blue light to turn it purple.

You need five purple lights in a row to be able to turn the sixth light purple. This allows us to breach the rule above, which is important.

Now, for the actual solution. This can take some time to get to. So, go slow, and think about the buttons you are pressing. We will be treating the button on the left as the first button and the button on the right as the sixth button.

Press all buttons to turn them all green.

Click on the last button on the right to turn it blue.

Click the fifth button to turn it red.

Click on the blue button to make the red button purple.

Now, click on the fifth button, which should be purple, to make it blue. At this point, the first four buttons should be green, the fifth button should be purple, and the sixth button should be grey, as shown below.

Now, we need to repeat the below process for a while.

Click on the purple button to turn it blue.

Click on the fourth button, the green one, to turn that red.

Click on the blue button to turn the red button purple.

Click on the purple button to turn it blue. Then, start the process again by clicking on the next green button, the third one, and keep going down the line until you get the below.

Now, click on that last blue button, the first one in the line, to have it swap places with the grey button.

Click on the first button, which is now grey, TWICE to make it red.

Click on the blue button beside the first red one to make it purple.

Double-click each grey to make it red, then click the blue beside it to make it purple.

When you have just one grey left, click it three times to make it purple. You will now have a full row of purple buttons.

Now, the final steps, so be very careful here.

Click on the fourth button to make it white.

Click on the fifth button to make it blue.

Click on the sixth button four times to make it red.

Click on the fifth button to make the sixth button purple again.

Click the fifth button twice to make it red.

Click on the third button twice.

Once the third button is grey and the second button has turned blue, click the third button once more.

Click on the first button to make it grey.

When complete, a wall in the back will open, revealing a lever. Pull it, and you will earn the Gemstone Cavern permanent upgrade that allows you to start each day with two gems. You don't need to solve the puzzle on each run, but it does make sense to try and draft it to take advantage of the things the switches can change until you learn other workarounds for those rooms.

For more helpful guides and to stay up to date with all the news, be sure to check out our Blue Prince page.