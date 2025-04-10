New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Endless Legend 2 comes to Steam Early Access in summer 2025

Amplitude Studios and Hooded Horse have set a target season for their upcoming 4X strategy game.
TJ Denzer
Image via Hooded Horse
1

Amplitude Studios has been sharing bits and pieces of Endless Legend 2 over the last couple months, but now it’s prepared to give the game an early access launch window. Endless Legend 2 is now set to launch into Steam Early Access in summer 2025.

The early access release window for Endless Legend 2 was shown during the Triple I Initiative 2025 showcase this week. There, Amplitude gave players the latest look at Endless Legend 2, including the factions we’d seen so far. At the end of the trailer, we ultimately get a window of summer 2025 for the game’s early access arrival.

Endless Legend 2 has been a long time coming. The original game came out in 2014 and gave us a solid fantasy-themed 4X full of interesting factions with enjoyably unique objectives and mechanics. The second game is already pushing that style further. The two factions we’ve seen already provided very different styles, with one focusing entirely on defensive strategies while the other was about diplomacy and getting cozy with other factions, as well as the land around them.

With a summer 2025 early access release window, we’re sure to see plenty more of this game. Stay tuned to the Endless Legend 2 topic for further news and updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

