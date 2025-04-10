How to solve the Parlor Room three box puzzle - Blue Prince How good are you at spotting lies in Blue Prince?

The Parlor Puzzle in Blue Prince will put your ability to spot a lie to the test. You will be confronted with an interesting puzzle and a chance to earn some gems. Work your way through the clues with solid logic, and a reward shall be yours.

How to solve the Parlor Room three-box puzzle in Blue Prince

When you enter the Parlor Room, you will be met with three boxes. The boxes will be different colors, blue, white, and black, and will have some clues written on the top. Ignore those for now, and consider the logic of the room. If you examine the table, you will find the rules that govern this puzzle.

There will always be at least one box that displays only true statements.

There will always be at least one box that displays only false statements.

Only one box has a prize within, and the other two are always empty.

From this, we can figure out which box is telling the truth, which is lying, and what that means. In my game, I got the following clues:

The blue box said, "All three boxes contain gems." This is a lie because we know that only a single box can ever contain a prize.

The white box said, "The other two boxes contain gems." This is also a lie, for the same reason. Only one box has a prize.

The black box said, "This box contains gems." We know that there is at least one box that tells the truth, and the other two have already told lies. As such, this box must be the truth.

You can find a wind-up key on a nearby table, so grab that to open the box. Grab the gems, and then you can move on to the next room and puzzle. You will eventually return to this, and things will have changed, and the puzzle will be harder. Each time, apply the logic of the rules. At least one box will lie. At least one box will tell the truth. Only one box can contain the gems, but there is no guarantee that it will be the one telling the truth.

