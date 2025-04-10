Nate Purkeypile's next game is Deedlee Doo! Carkour! and it's coming in May 2025 The former Fallout dev's new game is about clay cars using explosions to race up a mountain accompanied by a cappella music while children mock you.

The former Bethesda designer that worked on environments in Skyrim and brought Diamond City in Fallout 4 to life has been busy. Nate Purkeypile launched The Axis Unseen in 2024, and now he’s announcing another new game: Deedlee Doo! Carkour! If that sounds absurd, it’s because it is, in a really good way. Less stark than The Axis Unseen, DD!C! has you race clay cars through a clay environment using explosions to throw yourself past challenging pitfalls to a cacophony of a cappella music and mocking children, and it comes out in mid-May 2025.

Purkeypile revealed the details of Deedlee Doo! Carkour! with the release of a Steam page and trailer this week. It comes to PC on May 12, 2025. Where The Axis Unseen was a hunting sim punctuated by a heavy metal-inspired world, DD!C! is a much lighter affair. You play a clay car, and use explosions to propel yourself over vast chasms and off walls as you race to reach the top of a mountain. The game’s soundtrack is a cappella, forgoing instruments to instead go entirely with mouth sound music. Moreover, if you fall, children’s voices will chime in to laugh and make fun of you for it.

Nate Purkeypile’s latest game seems to be a family-involved effort. In his communication about the game, he mentioned that his kids helped him with a few things. Most of the game's assets were crafted from real-world clay and transfered to the game, and Nate mentioned that his children helped him out with the sculpting. Obviously, they’re also probably the ones laughing at players when they fail, but they also cheer the player on as they succeed.

We very much enjoyed The Axis Unseen last year, and Deedlee Doo! Carkour! looks like quite a different flavor from Purkeypile. For more details and updates, stay tuned to the Just Purkey Games topic.