F1 25 overhauls a core mode with My Team 2.0 EA Sports' deep dive into My Team 2.0 and Driver Career highlights new features and mechanics.

F1 25 is revving its engines for a May release date, and developer EA Sports has announced some notable gameplay changes for the upcoming racing sim. Specifically, the My Team mode is receiving an overhaul, which we learned all about in a new deep dive.

The changes in My Team 2.0 primarily target the team management aspect of the mode. As a team owner, players will manage three facilities: Engineering, Personnel, and Corporate. The Engineering facility will see players manage research, development, and production timelines as they manufacture new parts and apply them to vehicles. In the Personnel facility, players will meet face-to-face with drivers to discuss contract terms. The player’s actions as owners can influence a racer’s perception of the team.

Lastly, the Corporate facility is all about managing finances. Players will work to make the most out of their money without going over budget, and can build relationships with sponsors so that they can bring in deals for their racers. In Driver Career, AI teams will recruit drivers from the Driver Icons system. Players can also add an 11th team to the grid, including the one from the upcoming Apple film.

EA Sports says the changes to My Team are the largest single set of upgrades since F1 2020. The developer says there will be another deep dive before the game launches on May 30, 2025.