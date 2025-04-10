New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All trophies and achievements in Blue Prince

Don't let the small number of these fool you, getting them all is no easy task.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Dogubomb
1

Blue Prince will throw you into a mysterious manner, then challenge you to make your way through the ever-shifting rooms. It is legitimately difficult to describe the game, beyond just saying that people who love puzzles, mysteries, and stretching their grey matter will be right at home here.

All trophies and achievements in Blue Prince

Putting all the clues together in Blue Prince
Source: Dogubomb

There are a total of 16 Trophies (or Achievements, depending on your platform of choice) in Blue Prince. Some of them are easy; some of them are very difficult. 

Trophy/Achievement How to get it
Full House Trophy Draft a room in each open slot of your house.
Bullseye Trophy Solve 40 Dartboard Puzzles
A Logical Trophy Win 40 Parlor Games
Inheritence Trophy Reach Room 46
Explorer's Trophy Complete the Mount Holly Directory
Day One Trophy Reach Room 46 in a single day
Trophy of Speed Reach Room 46 in less than one hour
Trophy of Trophies Complete the Trophy Case
Trophy of Invention (Secret) Create all eight Workshop Contraptions
Trophy of Drafting (Secret) Win the Drafting Strategy Sweepstakes
Trophy 8 (Secret) Solve the enigma of Room 8 on Rank 8
Trophy of Wealth (Secret) Buy out the entire Showroom
Dare Bird Trophy (Secret) Reach Room 46 on Dare Mode
Cursed Trophy (Secret) Reach Room 46 on Curse Mode
Trophy of Sigils (Secret) Unlock all eight Realm Sigils
Diploma Trophy (Secret) Ace the Classroom Final Exam

For more helpful guides and to stay up to date with all the news, be sure to check out our Blue Prince page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola