All trophies and achievements in Blue Prince Don't let the small number of these fool you, getting them all is no easy task.

Blue Prince will throw you into a mysterious manner, then challenge you to make your way through the ever-shifting rooms. It is legitimately difficult to describe the game, beyond just saying that people who love puzzles, mysteries, and stretching their grey matter will be right at home here.

Source: Dogubomb

There are a total of 16 Trophies (or Achievements, depending on your platform of choice) in Blue Prince. Some of them are easy; some of them are very difficult.

Trophy/Achievement How to get it Full House Trophy Draft a room in each open slot of your house. Bullseye Trophy Solve 40 Dartboard Puzzles A Logical Trophy Win 40 Parlor Games Inheritence Trophy Reach Room 46 Explorer's Trophy Complete the Mount Holly Directory Day One Trophy Reach Room 46 in a single day Trophy of Speed Reach Room 46 in less than one hour Trophy of Trophies Complete the Trophy Case Trophy of Invention (Secret) Create all eight Workshop Contraptions Trophy of Drafting (Secret) Win the Drafting Strategy Sweepstakes Trophy 8 (Secret) Solve the enigma of Room 8 on Rank 8 Trophy of Wealth (Secret) Buy out the entire Showroom Dare Bird Trophy (Secret) Reach Room 46 on Dare Mode Cursed Trophy (Secret) Reach Room 46 on Curse Mode Trophy of Sigils (Secret) Unlock all eight Realm Sigils Diploma Trophy (Secret) Ace the Classroom Final Exam

