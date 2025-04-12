Marathon gameplay reveal reaction livestream Bungie is revealing gameplay of Marathon today and we've got a reaction livestream ready to go.

Happy Marathon gameplay reveal day! Bungie will be unveiling actual gameplay of its upcoming Marathon IP revival and we’re going to check it out live as it drops. Come and tune in and let us know what you think of Bungie’s old-but-new game.

The Marathon gameplay reaction livestream is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 12, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Bungie’s actual drop is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT, so this gives us about 15 minutes to get up to speed, discuss what’s been shared, and otherwise prepare to be wowed by what we’re shown.

It’s always an exciting day when Bungie properly showcases a brand new IP. This hasn’t happened in a very long time. The studio revealed Destiny back in 2013 and prior to that was Halo: Combat Evolved. Suffice it to say, whenever Bungie shows a new game, the world sits up straight and pays attention.

Marathon might not be a new game, but it’s been a dormant franchise since 1996 when the last of the trilogy released. The game paved the way for Halo which in turn led to Destiny. Though this new title won’t be a singleplayer story, the fact that we’ve got Bungie dabbling in the extraction shooter territory should pique your interest. Take a look at our Marathon retrospective for some more insight into this iconic franchise.

If Bungie can nail the gameplay as well as the incredibly complex lore and story the game is known for, there’s a good chance this will be a smash hit. Regardless, you know I’ll be digging deep into this one. Keep it locked to Shacknews for more on Marathon. Now, let’s enjoy the show.