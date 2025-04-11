Variety Hours @ Shacknews: All aboard the Marathon hype train The Marathon gameplay reveal is tomorrow so we're playing more of the OG Marathon to get ready.

It’s Friday evening which means it’s time for another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. Last week I started the original Marathon title and this week we’re going to continue. With Bungie ready to reveal Marathon gameplay tomorrow, it feels like the perfect time to sink into this series. Come and say hello!

This Marathon (1994) livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on April 11, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. It’s not super clear what mission I’m up to, but a brief look at a community wiki seems to indicate I’m toward the start of the second campaign level, which itself is comprised of seven segments/maps.

We’re going to continue reading all of the terminals we come across, as it’s probably important we get a good understanding of the game’s background lore. Bungie is about to unveil a first look at Marathon gameplay tomorrow, and considering we’re heading toward release hopefully this year, we need to know what’s going on.

Speaking of the Marathon revival gameplay reveal, we’ll be streaming that tomorrow, so stay tuned for more streams. Ensure you don’t miss a moment by subscribing to the channel for ad-free viewing. This can be done for free if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. Don’t have Prime? You can support us in other ways, like checking our Shackmaps, our brand new product featuring interactive video game maps!