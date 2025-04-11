New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Variety Hours @ Shacknews: All aboard the Marathon hype train

The Marathon gameplay reveal is tomorrow so we're playing more of the OG Marathon to get ready.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
It’s Friday evening which means it’s time for another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. Last week I started the original Marathon title and this week we’re going to continue. With Bungie ready to reveal Marathon gameplay tomorrow, it feels like the perfect time to sink into this series. Come and say hello!

This Marathon (1994) livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on April 11, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. It’s not super clear what mission I’m up to, but a brief look at a community wiki seems to indicate I’m toward the start of the second campaign level, which itself is comprised of seven segments/maps.

We’re going to continue reading all of the terminals we come across, as it’s probably important we get a good understanding of the game’s background lore. Bungie is about to unveil a first look at Marathon gameplay tomorrow, and considering we’re heading toward release hopefully this year, we need to know what’s going on.

Speaking of the Marathon revival gameplay reveal, we’ll be streaming that tomorrow, so stay tuned for more streams. Ensure you don’t miss a moment by subscribing to the channel for ad-free viewing. This can be done for free if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. Don’t have Prime? You can support us in other ways, like checking our Shackmaps, our brand new product featuring interactive video game maps!

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

