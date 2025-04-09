New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 9, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sabrina Carpenter is in Fortnite

I'm going to buy this skin and I'm not afraid to say it.

LeBron James is the first male athlete 

Going to look great on my shelf, GOAT!

The Office x Severance

An episode of The Office parodying Severance would've been absolute gold.

The story of how Reggie convinced Nintendo to make Wii Sports a pack-in game

Thinking about Switch 2 Welcome Tour for no particular reason.

Carlito announces his own funeral after taking a hard spear

Wrestling will always be hilarious.

M-rated doormat

This would do numbers in front of a college dorm.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Bryan Cranston in The Studio.
A Kool-Aid film directed by Martin Scorsese sounds like something you'd see on Bubbletron.
Source: Apple

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

