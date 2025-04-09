Evening Reading - April 9, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Sabrina Carpenter is in Fortnite

tried to draw sabrina carpenter from fortnite pic.twitter.com/GILmVfilkZ — 🦀 YORA 🦀 (@yoracrab) April 9, 2025

I'm going to buy this skin and I'm not afraid to say it.

LeBron James is the first male athlete

LeBron is the FIRST EVER male athlete to receive a Barbie "Kenbassador" doll 👏💯



Barbie said they are "recognizing his positive impact on culture, style, and community." 👑



(via @Barbie, @mattel) pic.twitter.com/VKtPCW64qe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2025

Going to look great on my shelf, GOAT!

The Office x Severance

im crack tf up at this the office but severance edit from youtube, some of this is INSANE pic.twitter.com/TlYadpMzWO — Sylv 🕷️ (@drowsylvana) April 8, 2025

An episode of The Office parodying Severance would've been absolute gold.

The story of how Reggie convinced Nintendo to make Wii Sports a pack-in game

The story of Wii Sports pack in ...https://t.co/LhflSFWaL3 — Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) April 9, 2025

Thinking about Switch 2 Welcome Tour for no particular reason.

Carlito announces his own funeral after taking a hard spear

Carlito announced his own funeral after getting speared by Bron Breakker 😭 pic.twitter.com/2rfdxWAx2s — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) April 8, 2025

Wrestling will always be hilarious.

M-rated doormat

This would do numbers in front of a college dorm.

