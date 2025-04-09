Evening Reading - April 9, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Xbox Games Showcase and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct announced for June
- MLB The Show 25 Game Update 7 patch notes
- 2XKO Alpha Lab 2 playtest emails are going out this week
- Disney Illusion Island goes multiplatform in May and adds new DLC
- Localthunk wants to make sure Blue Prince gets love at The Game Awards
- The Last of Us Season 3 has already been confirmed
- Disney Villains: Cursed Cafe review: A bland concoction
- TSMC (TSM) could face up to $1 billion fine for US export regulation violation
- Video game and technology stocks jump on Trump's latest reversal of tariffs
Sabrina Carpenter is in Fortnite
tried to draw sabrina carpenter from fortnite pic.twitter.com/GILmVfilkZ— 🦀 YORA 🦀 (@yoracrab) April 9, 2025
I'm going to buy this skin and I'm not afraid to say it.
LeBron James is the first male athlete
LeBron is the FIRST EVER male athlete to receive a Barbie "Kenbassador" doll 👏💯— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2025
Barbie said they are "recognizing his positive impact on culture, style, and community." 👑
(via @Barbie, @mattel) pic.twitter.com/VKtPCW64qe
Going to look great on my shelf, GOAT!
The Office x Severance
im crack tf up at this the office but severance edit from youtube, some of this is INSANE pic.twitter.com/TlYadpMzWO— Sylv 🕷️ (@drowsylvana) April 8, 2025
An episode of The Office parodying Severance would've been absolute gold.
The story of how Reggie convinced Nintendo to make Wii Sports a pack-in game
The story of Wii Sports pack in ...https://t.co/LhflSFWaL3— Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) April 9, 2025
Thinking about Switch 2 Welcome Tour for no particular reason.
Carlito announces his own funeral after taking a hard spear
Carlito announced his own funeral after getting speared by Bron Breakker 😭 pic.twitter.com/2rfdxWAx2s— WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) April 8, 2025
Wrestling will always be hilarious.
M-rated doormat
April 8, 2025
This would do numbers in front of a college dorm.
