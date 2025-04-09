Hokutomaru confirmed in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves EVO showcase Pro players like MenaRD and E.T. demonstrated Hokutomaru, who comes back to Fatal Fury using a mix of Andy Bogard and Mai Shiranui styles.

Another classic character from Garou has returned for the base roster of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, this time being Hokutomaru. The character is a young ninja-in-training under the tutelage of Andy Bogard and Mai Shiranui. As such, he has moves from both and brings a versatile kit and tricky kit to City of the Wolves.

Hokutomaru was unveiled during the EVO Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves showcase this week, hosted on the EVO Twitch channel. There, pro players like Riddles, Nitro, Smug, E.T. and MenaRD, to name a few, put on a big demonstration of the game’s characters. It was there that we also saw Hokutomaru make an appearance. Moreover, E.T. being the high-level SNK player he is, gave us a look at a high-damage combo out of the character’s versatile kit.

Hokutomaru marks one of the last reveals for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ base roster, and he’s a great addition at that. We unfortunately end up getting a City of the Wolves without Freeman or Kim Jae Hoon, or other characters like Duck King, Blue Mary, and Yamazaki, but SNK also gave two slots to guest characters Salvatore Ganucci and Christiano Ronaldo, so it is what it is.

With Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ release right around the corner later this April, stay tuned for any last updates leading up to launch and further coverage on the City of the Wolves topic.