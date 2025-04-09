Video game and technology stocks jump on Trump's latest reversal of tariffs Donald Trump put a 90-day pause on recent tariffs, dropping rates to 10 percent for most US trade partners except China, for which tariffs were raised to 125 percent.

In a dramatic course reversal, the Trump administration put a 90-day pause on the effects of its recent tariffs. Most of the United States’ trade partner nations will revert back to a universal 10 percent tariff as deals and negotiations take place in the months ahead. The exception is China, where the tariffs are not being reverted, but rather increased to a rate of 125 percent as Trump continues to try to pressure the rival nation economically. Nonetheless, numerous tech and game stocks have rebounded on the decision.

Trump announced his decision to pause the tariffs for 90 days, as shared by CNBC and the White House social media account. Effective immediately, all tariffs on most nations trading with the US have been reverted to a universal 10 percent rate, save for China, which faces a 125 percent tariff. As a result, a wide variety of tech and video game company stocks were up on the news.

The NASDAQ 100 saw a notable spike upwards following the reverse of the Trump Administration's recent tariffs.

Here are a list of changes throughout the day from select companies following the aftermath of the tariff reversal decision:

AAPL up 14.78%

ARM up 24.25%

INTC up 17.93%

META up 14.61%

MSFT up 9.9%

NTDOY up 6.39%

NVDA up 18.5%

RDDT up 24.88%

SNAP up 21.02%

TSLA up 22.82%

TTWO up 6.05%

UBSFY up 8.25%

It spells good news for investors in the short term, and it may even spell good news for groups like Nintendo and Razer, which have either openly or subtly made changes regarding their products around the tariffs. Still, 90 days will come and go quickly, and when July 2025 rolls around, we could be looking at similar issues and panic that we saw over the last couple weeks.

For now, at least, the markets around tech and video games can breath a mild sigh of relief. As we continue to follow the impact of these tariffs, stay tuned for further news and updates.