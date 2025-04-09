ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 565 Who knew the wilderness was so scary?

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Bramble: The Mountain King playthrough. If you’re a fan of the Little Nightmares franchise, then you should do yourself a favor and check this game out. The exploration and enemy encounters feel like they were inspired by Little Nightmares. During the last Bramble: The Mountain King episode, we made our way further into the forest and took on Skogsrå, the demon. She was known for terrorizing the local village and abducting people. This was a tough boss fight since it was tough to even see your objective and how to hurt her.

After finally figuring out what to do, with some help from the chat, we made our way to another village where stealth was the name of the game. We had to sneak around by ducking into small patches of grass so the monsters wouldn’t see us. Bramble: The Mountain King has a lot of trial and error so you will perish quite a lot before figuring out the right solution. It feels like the game is close to ending so this evening could be a two-for-one night on The Stevetendo Show. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for more of our Bramble: The Mountain King playthrough.

Skogsrå. Better known as pain in the ass boss fight.

©Dimfrost Studio

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. We're making our way through Winter Horns, the fourth world, in Kirby and the Spirit Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The action is heating up and you won't want to miss it!

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on some of your favorite Shacknews programs with a subscription to the YouTube channel and a follow to the Twitch channel. We were given our next Stevetendo Show game via viewership last night. Friend of the show, WickedJoker90x, spent her Shacknews Twitch points on Croc Legend of the Gobbos. I missed Croc on the PlayStation 1 growing up so this will be the first time I have ever played this game. That’s the fun part of The Stevetendo Show, I get to use the platform to play games for the very first time.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.