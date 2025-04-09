The Last of Us Season 3 has already been confirmed The Last of Us Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max next week.

Next week, fans of The Last of Us TV series will be able to continue Joel and Ellie’s adventures through a broken world as Season 2 of the series launches on HBO Max. And it seems they can look forward to more after this season as well. A Season 3 has already been confirmed for The Last of Us and will be going into production soon.

The Last of Us Season 3’s confirmation was reported this week by Variety. Back in 2023 when the first season already had viewers in full hype, franchise director Neil Druckmann and showrunner Craig Mazin had already teased that their plan was to split the events of Last of Us Part 2 into multiple seasons. It seems that plan is coming to fruition. The Last of Us Seasons 2 and 3 will both cover the events of the second game, released in 2020 to critical acclaim.

The Last of Us Season 2 is expected to launch on HBO Max on April 13, 2025. With it, we’ll continue Ellie and Joel’s journey past the events of the first game, which the first season covered in its entirety. Those who know about the second game and how it goes should know full well that something quite upsetting is coming, but it will remain to be seen how the show handles that part. Either way, if it’s as good as the first season, then we’re looking forward to intense new season of TV.

With the third season confirmed, but no date on it yet, stay tuned for our coverage of the Last of Us HBO series as news and updates drop.