Disney Illusion Island goes multiplatform in May and adds new DLC

It's been a few years since Mickey Mouse and his closest friends embarked on a journey to the Nintendo Switch. Disney Illusion Island released in 2023 as a third-party Switch-exclusive title, bringing the flavor of the modern-era Mickey Mouse shorts to a new platformer. Enough time has passed that it's now time for the rest of the gaming world to get a taste of this adventure. On Wednesday, Dlala Studios announced that Disney Illusion Island would go multiplatform just in time for the arrival of the game's next DLC drop.

Disney Illusion Island (conspicuously going by a newer, fuller title of Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey And Friends) takes Mickey and company to the mysterious island of Monoth, where the locals have recruited them to find three books to help save the world from impending doom. Players can control Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, or Goofy and play alone or with up to three other players. Shacknews gave this a review a while back, observing that even with more forgiving mechanics, it's still an enjoyable way to pass the time with friends and loved ones. Plus, the hand-drawn animation is just plain dazzling to look at.

When Disney Illusion Island comes to additional platforms, look for new DLC to come along with it. In addition to the previous Keeper Up and Mystery in Monoth updates, a new DLC pack called Cave Adventuring Scavenger Hunt will release as well. As the acronym implies, this free DLC will feature Scrooge McDuck sending Mickey and pals on a search for riches across Monoth.



Look for Disney Illusion Island to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Friday, May 30. The C.A.S.H. DLC will arrive on all platforms on the same day.