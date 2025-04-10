How to make Meth - Schedule 1 If you value money more than a healthy society, you can make a lot of money with meth in Schedule 1.

If you are looking to become the one who knocks in Schedule 1, you will need to start making your mark on the meth business. It can earn you a lot of money, but it's complex and something of an investment of time and effort, so don't go thinking you dive into it the moment you arrive in town.

How to make Meth in Schedule 1

You won't be able to make meth until you get to Westville, which will take some time as you will be finding your feet when it comes to producing and selling product. You will need to keep finding new customers, dealing to them, and making them happy in order to make new.

Find Meg Cooley and Jerry Montero and deal to them to make them happy. Make sure you give them good prices and good quality weed so that you level up your relationship with them quickly. When they are happy, they'll introduce you to Shirley Watts, who is a supplier of Pseudo. This will cost you $80 a go, and you'll need to be Hustler III to be able to get it.

Now that you have access to Pseudo, you will need a Chemistry Station, which costs $1000, and a Lab Oven for another $1000, and both of those can be purchased from Oscar at the Warehouse. You will also need some Acid and some Phosphorus, both of which cost $40. Mix your Psuedo, Acid, and Phosphorus in the Chemistry Station to make Liquid Meth. This will take eight hours, and you can then put it in the Lab Oven for another six hours to make Crystal Meth.

After that, it's time to take your product to market and start experimenting with your recipe to see what kind of interesting and valuable variants you can come up with. Remember, there are almost endless combinations of ingredients you can experiment with.

