Is Benji a cop in Schedule 1?

In Schedule 1, you will be working hard to set up your drug empire. The very first employee you will bring in is Benji. Operating out of the motel, Benji becomes a solid dealer and a great source of income for you, but is he hiding a dark secret?

No. Benji is not a cop. I feel like I should say that early so anyone planning to take poor Benji out knows that he's not a rat. This whole rumor started because one of the cops in town looks a lot like Benji, and when I say a lot like him, I mean he could be his twin. There is a little bit of difference in the hair color, but that is it. They have the same eyes, the same eyebrows, and the same goatee.

So far, we have no reason to believe that Benji is actually a cop. Nobody has run it any circumstance in a game that might imply he is, he has never arrested anyone, and he has only ever sold product and made money, so you don't need to do any drastic to the guy. This has just been a really fun story that the players have embraced.

The easiest explanation for this is that there are a limited number of assets in the game for character design right now as it is in early access, so characters can look similar to each other. It is also possible that the developer left this in specifically for this reason, to give people something to talk about. There is also the chance that, long term and with more updates, that Benji does turn out to be a cop and gives us the old Donnie Brasco treatment.

