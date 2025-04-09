2XKO Alpha Lab 2 playtest emails are going out this week Players that registered for 2XKO playtests in United States, Canada, and Brazil should see Alpha Lab 2 invite emails this week.

With the next playtest looming for Riot Games’ team fighter, 2XKO, players that registered for Alpha Lab 2 should be watching their email inboxes this week. According to 2XKO Editor-in-Chief Ben Forbes, invites are about to go out the door and should show up before the end of this week.

Forbes shared this tidbit about the upcoming 2XKO Alpha Lab 2 playtest invites on his personal social media this week. His posts were spurred by a 2XKO registration confirmation email that went out by mistake (which we can confirm to have received as well). The email got players wondering where their playtest keys are, and Forbes says they are on the way:

Many of you just got an Alpha Lab email - we goofed. Basically in the background we're importing all the people who signed up for Alpha Lab into the "bucket" for Alpha Lab 2 (and future playtests). This was just to ensure folks didn't have to sign up again if they already did it, and as we did that, it triggered an automated email confirming y'all's registration. Sorry about that. Official emails for AL2 will be sent out later this week.

and as we did that, it triggered an automated email confirming y'all's registration. sorry about that. official emails for AL2 will be sent out later this week. — Ben Forbes (@draggles) April 9, 2025

And so, technical issues aside, it sounds like 2XKO players hoping to check out the Alpha Lab 2 playtest should keep an eye on emails inboxes and junk folders in the few days ahead. The Alpha Lab 2 playtest is coming up closer to the end of April. It’ll run from April 18 to April 20 and be available to invited PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. This will also be one of the first times we’ve gotten to play the newly designed Jinx in the game.

2XKO is supposed to launch fully in 2025 with 10 characters, but we’re still waiting on a launch date. Stay tuned to the 2XKO topic for more updates as they drop.