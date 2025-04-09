MLB The Show 25 Game Update 7 patch notes Bug fixes abound in the latest patch for MLB The Show 25.

MLB The Show has been out for nearly a month now, and San Diego Studio is keeping the game fresh with new content and fixes for existing issues. Game Update 7 is live now and brings a slew of changes for the baseball sim. Let’s check out the notes.

MLB The Show 25 Game Update 7 patch notes



Source: PlayStation Studios

The patch notes for MLB The Show Game Update 7 were posted to the game’s website.

General

2025 San Francisco Giants City Connect uniforms have been added.

Implemented various bug fixes to the game log.

Fixed various bugs related to settings where items were displayed as locked or unlocked incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where framerates would drop when a player with the dreadlock hairstyle was on the field.

Hair physics have been enhanced for Xbox Series S.

Gameplay

Fixed a few bugs with the Perfect Accuracy Region (PAR) to resolve issues where the ball sometimes landed outside of the PAR on perfect pitches.

Fixed an issue where a blank UI could appear when re-entering the bullpen screen after substituting a pitcher in online play.

Resolved an issue with substitutions while in player-lock mode.

“LHP vs RHH” and “LHP vs LHH” preset PCI Anchor settings will no longer reset to Middle-Center when a user boots the game.

Fixed a bug where a catcher could get stuck in a block animation on a bunt when in player-lock.

Fixed a bug where prompting an intentional walk could reset the pitch clock.

Road To The Show:

Fixed a bug where regular season stats would display in the main menu during the Postseason.

Fixed a bug that could promote a player from AA to AAA after a trade.

Fixed a freeze that could occur during an opening presentation scene.

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to become unresponsive when connecting a second controller in the menus.

There will no longer be crowd noise in an empty college practice field.

Fixed an issue where a null screen could appear after creating a sell order on an equipment item.

An equipment pack is no longer a guaranteed reward for a boss challenge.

Diamond Dynasty

Removed milestone notifications in Mini Seasons.

Fixed a bug where moments could repeat in Diamond Quest.

Fixed a screen flickering issue that could occur when viewing perks in Diamond Quest.

Fixed issue where users were allowed to continue a Diamond Quest run after losing or quitting a stadium challenge.

PXP progress can now be earned when playing against Mini Bosses in Diamond Quest.

Users will now receive Peanuts for gameplay in Diamond Quest.

Treasure is now filtered to show stadium challenge rewards first if they are earned in Diamond Quest.

Users will no longer receive duplicate Perks within the same rarity tier in Diamond Quest.

Various stability fixes.

Franchise

Improved Prospect Trade Metric Accuracy: We now do a better job of predicting when a prospect will make his MLB debut and when their team control clock will start winding down. This leads to more accurate trade values for prospects with the biggest boost going to younger top prospects.

Trade Metric Contract Effect Dampening: Lessened any negative contract effect on good players. star players will see the biggest boost in their trade value if they have a negative contract effect.

Bottom Ticker: Added projected standings and projected leaders for first ten games of the regular season.

Fixed an issue where some prospects would have the incorrect round drafted as 0 on their player card.

Improved menu functionality to prevent accidentally jumping to the max amount in contract extensions for prospects.

Fixed an issue where the “Rumored Talking to [Teams]” could display incorrect information after tabbing over.

Fixed an issue where some teams (Guardians/Astros/Rays/White Sox) had inconsistent game start times in season modes.

Updated March To October rosters with teams’ late offseason free agent signings.

Miscellaneous

General commentary and audio bug fixes.

Various UI updates and text legibility improvements.

The crowd will now take a seat after the National Anthem.

Wilson glove web styles can now be changed when the pattern is set to normal.

Various presentation adjustments and improvements.

Yankee Stadium: Fixed colors displayed on jumbotron while playing as the home team.

That’s everything in the Game Update 7 patch notes. Be sure to bookmark our MLB The Show 25 topic page for more news.