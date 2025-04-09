New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Games Showcase and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct announced for June

Obsidian Entertainment will show off its Outer Worlds sequel immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
1

Microsoft has officially announced its next big gaming news event. An Xbox Games Showcase has been announced for June 8, where the publisher will provide updates on a slew of upcoming games from first and third-party studios. There will also be an Outer Worlds 2 Direct immediately afterwards.

The pair of upcoming Xbox presentations were announced in a post to Xbox Wire this morning. It’ll kick off on Sunday, June 8, at 10 a.m. PT. This continues Xbox’s annual tradition of holding big showcases in June, which dates back to the E3 days. This year, the Xbox Games Showcase will be entirely digital.

A gameplay screenshot from The Outer Worlds 2 of a player aiming a large cylindrical weapon.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox will also continue its recent pattern of holding a bonus showcase dedicated to a specific upcoming game. In previous years, it was Black Ops 6 and Starfield. This year, it’ll be The Outer Worlds 2. The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will take place immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase.

With Xbox announcing its plans, the summer gaming news season is beginning to take shape. You can expect to read everything happening around Summer Game Fest time right here on Shacknews.

