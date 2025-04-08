Evening Reading - April 8, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the middle of April. Next week marks the midway point through this fine month, and it’s pretty calm this time around. We have some nice things coming at the end of the month, but until then, we’ll be continuing to observe topics like the Nintendo Switch 2’s pre-order date and the effect of the tariffs on various tech and game companies. For now, however, it’s time to bring another day of posting to a close, and for that you get an Evening Reading. Enjoy.

That dang cow

Mario… Mario, look! He’s doing the thing!!!

Devil May Cry’s Director at WWE

Good cosplay. I’ve heard mixed responses to the Devil May Cry series, but good on him getting the bag. Castlevania was great.

Bron Breaker Bron breaking, as he does

Here’s a better view of the best spear of all time. pic.twitter.com/KS4DMb8E5D — Triple H’s Thoughts 💭 (@TripleHHHPaulL) April 8, 2025

Someone needs to put the Sonic ring explode sound and animations on this.

Speaking of big hits

Hammer wielders are living their best lives in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ben Starr and Jimbo can do no wrong

Left some pretty good commentary on indie games in there too. Good for them.

Elden Ring Nightreign’s Duchess is cool



She was actually in the recent closed network test, but this video shows off things I’d never seen her do. Pretty rad. Seems fun if you want a swift debuff user.

Have a good night, Shackers. We’ll be back bright and early with new posting tomorrow.