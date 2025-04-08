New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Hades 2 will be a Switch console exclusive at launch

Hades 2 will be available on Switch 1 and Switch 2 in addition to PC when it launches.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Supergiant Games
1

Hades 2 is currently playable in early access on PC, with the full version set to launch later this year. The game was featured at the latest Nintendo Direct, confirming that it’ll be playable on Nintendo’s family of hybrid consoles. However, there’s even more to the partnership between Supergiant Games and Nintendo. Hades 2 will be a Switch console exclusive when it launches.

Developer Supergiant confirmed Hades 2’s console exclusivity in a response to journalist Ethan Gach on X. “Hades II v1.0 will launch simultaneously on our Early Access platforms (Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch 2, and the original Nintendo Switch,” the company wrote. Hades will be available for both the original Switch and the upcoming Switch 2.

A gameplay screenshot of combat in Hades 2.

Source: Supergiant Games

Hades 2’s console exclusivity means PS5 and Xbox players will have to wait a while longer until they’re able to enjoy the roguelike on their preferred platforms. It’s the same trajectory that the first Hades game took, which launched in 2020 for PC and Switch before coming to Xbox and PlayStation nearly a year later.

Hades 2 joins the roster of third-party-developed games that’ll be launching as a Switch 2 console exclusive. FromSoftware recently revealed The Duskbloods, which is being published by Nintendo and isn’t expected to be ported to any other platforms.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola