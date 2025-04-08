Hades 2 will be a Switch console exclusive at launch Hades 2 will be available on Switch 1 and Switch 2 in addition to PC when it launches.

Hades 2 is currently playable in early access on PC, with the full version set to launch later this year. The game was featured at the latest Nintendo Direct, confirming that it’ll be playable on Nintendo’s family of hybrid consoles. However, there’s even more to the partnership between Supergiant Games and Nintendo. Hades 2 will be a Switch console exclusive when it launches.

Developer Supergiant confirmed Hades 2’s console exclusivity in a response to journalist Ethan Gach on X. “Hades II v1.0 will launch simultaneously on our Early Access platforms (Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch 2, and the original Nintendo Switch,” the company wrote. Hades will be available for both the original Switch and the upcoming Switch 2.



Source: Supergiant Games

Hades 2’s console exclusivity means PS5 and Xbox players will have to wait a while longer until they’re able to enjoy the roguelike on their preferred platforms. It’s the same trajectory that the first Hades game took, which launched in 2020 for PC and Switch before coming to Xbox and PlayStation nearly a year later.

Hades 2 joins the roster of third-party-developed games that’ll be launching as a Switch 2 console exclusive. FromSoftware recently revealed The Duskbloods, which is being published by Nintendo and isn’t expected to be ported to any other platforms.