New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Diablo 4 gets 2025 roadmap, including 'new IP collabs'

Blizzard says the upcoming collaborations will 'meld the Diablo universe with universes that complement its dark themes.'
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
1

As Diablo 4 continues through its latest year of content since the previous Vessel of Hatred expansion came out. It has called this year the Age of Hatred in relation and put out a new roadmap of content for 2025. Moreover, it has noted a couple interesting moments in its roadmap, cited as “new IP collabs” that will bring other universe’s into Diablo 4’s world.

Blizzard Entertainment published its roadmap of content for Diablo in 2025 in a recent blog post this week. The roadmap features a wealth of content spread throughout different parts of the year, including new bosses, gear, events, and earnable rewards. What’s interesting is that in April to June, and in September to December, there is note of a “New IP Collab”. Blizzard goes on to explain that this is indeed crossover content seemingly coming to Diablo 4:

Diablo 4's 2025 Age of Hatred roadmap, featuring two "New IP collabs" throughout the year.
The Diablo 4 Age of Hatred roadmap for 2025 features two "New IP Collabs" coming up throughout the year.
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is still running hot off of its Vessel of Hatred expansion back in October 2024. We enjoyed the expansion and felt it was an extension of the best parts of the game. Even before that expansion launched, Diablo 4 had reportedly reached over $1 billion in revenue. What’s interesting here is that thoughout the entire successful Diablo franchise, we have rarely if ever seen crossover content come to the game. Diablo has crossed over in skins and rewards for other games, but not really the other way around.

With that in mind, whatever these “IP collabs” are should be interesting to see, and with the first one as far off as June 2025, we won’t be waiting long to find out. Stay tuned to the Diablo 4 topic for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola