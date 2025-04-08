Diablo 4 gets 2025 roadmap, including 'new IP collabs' Blizzard says the upcoming collaborations will 'meld the Diablo universe with universes that complement its dark themes.'

As Diablo 4 continues through its latest year of content since the previous Vessel of Hatred expansion came out. It has called this year the Age of Hatred in relation and put out a new roadmap of content for 2025. Moreover, it has noted a couple interesting moments in its roadmap, cited as “new IP collabs” that will bring other universe’s into Diablo 4’s world.

Blizzard Entertainment published its roadmap of content for Diablo in 2025 in a recent blog post this week. The roadmap features a wealth of content spread throughout different parts of the year, including new bosses, gear, events, and earnable rewards. What’s interesting is that in April to June, and in September to December, there is note of a “New IP Collab”. Blizzard goes on to explain that this is indeed crossover content seemingly coming to Diablo 4:

In addition to new Seasonal content and permanent game additions, you’ll see on the Roadmap that we are bringing 2 IP collaborations into Diablo IV this year. We can’t shed light on them currently, but we’re extremely excited to meld the Diablo universe with universes that complement its dark themes.

The Diablo 4 Age of Hatred roadmap for 2025 features two "New IP Collabs" coming up throughout the year.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is still running hot off of its Vessel of Hatred expansion back in October 2024. We enjoyed the expansion and felt it was an extension of the best parts of the game. Even before that expansion launched, Diablo 4 had reportedly reached over $1 billion in revenue. What’s interesting here is that thoughout the entire successful Diablo franchise, we have rarely if ever seen crossover content come to the game. Diablo has crossed over in skins and rewards for other games, but not really the other way around.

With that in mind, whatever these “IP collabs” are should be interesting to see, and with the first one as far off as June 2025, we won’t be waiting long to find out. Stay tuned to the Diablo 4 topic for further updates.