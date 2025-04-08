New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders also delayed in Canada

Canada joins the United States as countries that won't have Switch 2 pre-orders on April 9.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 were set to go live in the United States tomorrow, but were delayed by Nintendo as the company continues to evaluate the effect of Tariffs on the global economy. Now, another North American country will be waiting until further notice to secure their new console. Nintendo has confirmed that Canadian pre-orders for the Switch 2 have also been delayed.

Nintendo confirmed the pre-order delay in a statement to Canadian outlet MobileSyrup. “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025 in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the U.S.,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Kirby riding on a star, looking back at the camera.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo went on to say that the Switch 2 will still be released on June 5, 2025. This all comes as the result of President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on countries around the world, including those where Switch 2 consoles are manufactured.

Nintendo is holding out on Canadian Switch 2 pre-orders so that the country can be in line with fellow North American country the United States of America, when a date is finalized. Stick with Shacknews for all your Switch 2 updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

