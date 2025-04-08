Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders also delayed in Canada Canada joins the United States as countries that won't have Switch 2 pre-orders on April 9.

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 were set to go live in the United States tomorrow, but were delayed by Nintendo as the company continues to evaluate the effect of Tariffs on the global economy. Now, another North American country will be waiting until further notice to secure their new console. Nintendo has confirmed that Canadian pre-orders for the Switch 2 have also been delayed.

Nintendo confirmed the pre-order delay in a statement to Canadian outlet MobileSyrup. “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025 in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the U.S.,” a spokesperson for the company said.



Source: Nintendo

Nintendo went on to say that the Switch 2 will still be released on June 5, 2025. This all comes as the result of President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on countries around the world, including those where Switch 2 consoles are manufactured.

Nintendo is holding out on Canadian Switch 2 pre-orders so that the country can be in line with fellow North American country the United States of America, when a date is finalized. Stick with Shacknews for all your Switch 2 updates.