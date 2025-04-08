EVO Japan 2025 registration closes with a record number of entrants A monumental 8,648 players signed up to compete in EVO Japan 2025 this year, with around 6,530 of them signed up for Street Fighter 6.

The registration deadline for EVO Japan 2025 was this week, and with it came some unofficial numbers for the overall event. On the event’s Start.gg page, it can be seen that 8,648 players are currently registered for the overall event. This could be give or take depending on players dropping out or being signed up for multiple tournaments. However, it’s still a much higher number than EVO Japan 2024, which came in at 6,797 entrants. Even more interesting is that about 6,536 entrants appear to be signed up for Street Fighter 6, according to FGC Liquidpedia editor and reviewer incross, whom EVO lead Rick “TheHadou” Thiher did not dispute.

EVO continues to grow worldwide, and the entrants numbers at EVO Japan show that growth year after year. To this date, the Street Fighter 6 tournament would be the second largest official Street Fighter 6 tournament to date, coming second only behind EVO 2023 when Street Fighter 6 debuted and attracted 7,083 competitors. It goes to show that EVO is not only growing in the US, but in its events overseas as well. As the organization continues to grow with events expanding to France and Singapore, that excitement is bound to grow as well.

With EVO Japan 2025’s numbers looking strong, it should be an exciting weekend of fighting game competition in Tokyo. As we watch for the results, stay tuned to the EVO topic here at Shacknews for more updates.