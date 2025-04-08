Vampire Survivors cross-save on PlayStation in jeopardy over legal issue Cross-save is still on track for PC, Xbox, and mobile devices soon.

Vampire Survivors is in line to receive a major update later this year. As much fun as content updates are, this is a big feature update that's set to introduce cross-save across many of the game's many platforms. While the update is still on track to go out, it appears that PlayStation may not get it on time and may not receive the feature at all.



Source: Poncle

Developer Poncle posted the following across its social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter):

We're sorry to say won't be able to bring the Vampire Survivors Cross-Save feature to PlayStation 4/5 alongside our next update. Last month, we told everyone that Cross-Save would be available on PlayStation 4/5, PC, Xbox, Android and iOS alongside our next free VS update in April. But at last minute, we've run into a legal issue on PlayStation we weren't aware of that requires us to share info on our partners that we're unable to. The chances of Cross-Save coming to PlayStation consoles are now very slim, but not impossible, so we're going to keep working alongside PlayStation to resolve these problems. We're so sorry to build up any anticipation for this feature on PlayStation only to change plans at the last minute. Cross-Save will still be available on PC, Xbox, Android and iOS in the next few weeks, with Nintendo Switch following at a later date (plus Apple Arcade if we can do so without breaching any privacy commitments). PS: for anyone wanting Cross-Save just to unlock trophies, it's worth noting that PS Trophies are automatically disabled on a platform level for all games when using a save file from another platform.

Poncle previously indicated that the cross-save feature would come with Vampire Survivors' 1.13 update following extensive work across all of the game's platforms. With extra time needed to look into elements like security, traffic, and privacy, the Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade versions will not receive the cross-save feature until a later update.

The bad news comes almost a year to the day that Poncle announced that Vampire Survivors would come to PlayStation. Not all hope is lost, though, so Shacknews will be watching to see if anything changes in regards to the cross-play topic. Until then, be sure to read more about the game by checking out our Vampire Survivors topic page.