Hollow Knight: Silksong is still coming to the original Switch

Team Cherry took to social media to quell concerns that its upcoming action-platformer was leaving the original Switch behind to launch only on Switch 2.
TJ Denzer
Image via Team Cherry
Ever since Hollow Knight: Silksong made the smallest of appearances in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation, excitement has rekindled for the game. However, its presence in that showcase was also cause for concern, leaving many worried that Silksong would skip the original Switch to focus on the next generation. Not so, says Team Cherry Marketing & Publishing lead Matthew Griffin. The game will come to both the Switch and Switch 2.

Griffin recently took to social media to make the clarification about Hollow Knight: Silksong’s launch. While the game did, indeed, make an appearance on the Nintendo Switch 2 direct, Griffin said this doesn’t mean it’s skipping the original Nintendo Switch.

“Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to both Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2,” Griffin said in his post.

Team Cherry brought delight to Hollow Knight fans when they finally made an appearance during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and shared a 2025 release window. After so many years of waiting, it finally seems like the much-anticipated Silksong is coming this year. And much to the relief of original Switch owners, they won’t have to upgrade consoles just to play it.

Even so, we still don’t have a firm release date on Hollow Knight: Silksong. Stay tuned to the Silksong topic for further updates.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

