How to get a Skateboard - Schedule 1 A skateboard is one of the most useful items you can get in Schedule 1.

If you want to zip around town without the trouble of car ownership, the humble skateboard is the way to go in Schedule 1. This is mobile, quick, and won't get you in a bind if the cops show up, as you duck down side streets and keep out of sight.

You can purchase skateboards from the Shred Shack, a shop that is almost directly across the road from the Chinese Restaurant where you rent your first production space. The store will have a number of skateboards available, and you can visit it at any time between 6 am and 6 pm:

Cheap Skateboard for $75 Skateboard for $250 Lightweight Skateboard for $500 Cruiser for $500 Golden Skateboard for $1500

It's a good idea to just save your money for the Golden Skateboard rather than working your way up. The Golden Skareboard is the fastest way to get around in the game, and unless you plan on bringing some stock with you, it is perfect for zipping around town and ruling your empire.

