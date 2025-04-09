New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get a Skateboard - Schedule 1

A skateboard is one of the most useful items you can get in Schedule 1.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

If you want to zip around town without the trouble of car ownership, the humble skateboard is the way to go in Schedule 1. This is mobile, quick, and won't get you in a bind if the cops show up, as you duck down side streets and keep out of sight. 

How to get a Skateboard in Schedule 1

The Shred Shack in Schedule 1
Source: Shacknews

You can purchase skateboards from the Shred Shack, a shop that is almost directly across the road from the Chinese Restaurant where you rent your first production space. The store will have a number of skateboards available, and you can visit it at any time between 6 am and 6 pm:

  1. Cheap Skateboard for $75
  2. Skateboard for $250
  3. Lightweight Skateboard for $500
  4. Cruiser for $500
  5. Golden Skateboard for $1500

It's a good idea to just save your money for the Golden Skateboard rather than working your way up. The Golden Skareboard is the fastest way to get around in the game, and unless you plan on bringing some stock with you, it is perfect for zipping around town and ruling your empire.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Schedule 1 page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

