Sonic Rumble gets May 2025 release date Sega's 32-player battle royale featuring Sonic characters is coming to mobile devices and PC early next month.

In May 2024, Sega announced an odd and interesting new game called Sonic Rumble, which is an up-to-32-player battle royale coming to PC and mobile devices. It now has a release date. Sega has announced that Sonic Rumble will be coming to Steam, Android, and iOS at the beginning of May 2025. Players can also still pre-register for the game to get rewards ahead of its launch.

Sega announced the details of Sonic Rumble’s launch in a press release this week. According to Sega, Sonic Rumble will be launching on May 8, 2025. The game will come out on iOS devices via the App Store, Android devices via Google Play, and PC via Steam. The Sega team is using pre-registrations as a metric for reward milestones for players. 5000 in-game currency rings, a Chao sticker, and a Crystal Chao buddy have been unlocked, with the Garnet Knuckles and Movie Sonic skin waiting to be achieved with enough registrations.

🚨 It's happening, Rumblers! The next phase of Sonic Rumble is here! 🌀



Pre-register now to unlock epic rewards for Global Launch! The more who join, the better the rewards, so tag your squad and don’t miss out!



— Sonic Rumble (@Sonic_Rumble) December 5, 2024

Announced around May 2024, Sonic Rumble has been an interesting looking spin on the blue blur and his friends. Players will engage in a series of knockout-style obstacle courses with a fewer number players getting through each round until a final round decides the ultimate winner. It’s very much in the vein of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, but with a Sonic flavor.

Sonic Rumble saw a delay earlier this year, and hopefully that’s laid the way for an even more fun experience. We’ll find out soon enough when it launches next month. Stay tuned to the Sonic Rumble topic for more updates.