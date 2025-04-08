How to play multiplayer co-op - Schedule 1 Your empire will grow much faster in Schedule 1 if you build it with a friend.

A life of crime in Schedule 1 definitely doesn't equate to a life of leisure, as you will find yourself with endless tasks to do. Finding materials, growing bud, mixing chemicals, making deals. It all adds up, and you may find you don't have a free hour in the day. It's time to make life easier by playing with some friends.

Source: Shacknews

To play multiplayer co-op in Schedule 1, you will need either the demo or the paid version of the game. Then, follow the below steps:

Launch the game

Click the + button in the top corner of the main screen where your character is standing beside the RV.

Click on "Choose Friend to Invite"

Pick your friend from the list that populates, and they will receive an invite to your lobby.

You can have up to four players in the lobby at the same time, so everyone can take care of different things like growing and making products, delivering to customers, looking after dealers, etc. You also have a shared bank balance, although not a shared cash value. This means anything you put in the ATM will be shared across the group, making managing the finances very easy.

To share items with each other, just put them in any storage unit, and your friends will be able to pick them up from there. It will be up to the host to save the game, which can be done by hitting the usual save buttons on the walls in your properties.

