Evening Reading - April 7, 2025

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Blue Prince review: House call
- The Midnight Walk is a horrifying clay-sculpted stroll from the makers of Lost in Random
- Nintendo Switch 2 preview: Finally playing with power
- Shack Chat: Which Nintendo Switch 2 game are you most looking forward to?
- Introducing Shackmaps - Free interactive video game maps
- Nintendo is prepared to support the original Switch after Switch 2 launches
- Assassin's Creed Shadows Update 1.0.2 patch notes add skill tree respec & auto-follow on roads
- The Jackbox Party Pack 11 is coming, as is a standalone Trivia Murder Party 3
- Death Stranding's movie adaptation gets A Quiet Place: Day One director
- Sabrina Carpenter comes to Fortnite tomorrow
