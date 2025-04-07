Nintendo is prepared to support the original Switch after Switch 2 launches Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser says the company understands that not all of the 150+ million player base will make the jump right away.

As we continue towards a generational transition in Nintendo consoles, that transition always brings up the question of how long the passing generation will run until it’s retired entirely. Thankfully, original Switch owners that aren’t making the transition to Switch 2 don’t have to worry about being left behind anytime soon. According to Doug Bowser, Nintendo recognizes that not everyone will make the jump right, so the group will likely support the original Switch well after Switch 2’s launch.

Bowser shared info about intentions to support the original Switch after Switch 2’s launch in a conversation with Washington Post. There, when asked how long the original Switch has left, Bowser shared an optimistic outlook:

We have an install base [for the Switch] of 150 million plus units. We’ll probably announce more on May 8, when we have our next earnings call. We want to keep those players engaged. Not all of them may be ready to jump to Switch 2… Hopefully with time and with the right games, it’ll be compelling for them to want to come on to Nintendo Switch 2.

The claim about 150+ million users on the original Switch is nothing to sneeze at. It was only two months ago that Nintendo reported that the console had crossed 150 million units sold. And even if not every console is in operation, Nintendo was still able to boast 129 million annual playing users for 2024. That’s a lot of players, and Nintendo doesn’t seem keen to outright ditch them no matter how fresh and fancy the Switch 2 looks.

With support confirmed, it looks like faithful Switch players don’t exactly have to worry about their console becoming a paperweight when the new console launches in June 2025. Stay tuned to the Nintendo Switch 2 topic for more updates and news.