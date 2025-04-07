How to get Zoh Shia investigations - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's how to hunt Zoh Shia again.

Monster Hunter Wilds Zoh Shia investigations are here as part of Title Update 1, except they might not be depending on your Hunter Rank and how lucky you get. Landing a Zoh Shia quest may take a lot of time and resting, which means hundreds of guild points as well, though there are ways to at least see if one is likely to pop for you.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Zoh Shia investigations guide explains how to take on a Zoh Shia quest and what requirements you need to meet before you can.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Zoh Shia investigation requirements

You'll face Zoh Shia the first time at the end of Monster Hunter Wilds' main campaign in chapter three. You couldn't hunt one again previously, but Title Update 1 added a Zoh Shia investigation that lets you hunt them regularly, or as regularly as the investigations might appear. Before you even get the chance to start one, though, you have to be at Hunter Rank 50 or higher.

Your hunter rank will increase naturally as you progress through Wilds' post-game, high-rank quests, but probably not to rank 50. Even though it's far from the max Hunter Rank cap, it'll still take a fair amount of effort to reach. Make sure to take on optional quests and additional hunts outside the main story.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to start Zoh Shia quest

Zoh Shia will only potentially appear in the Ruins of Wyveria area once you reach Hunter Rank 50 or higher. Wilds treats it like any other monster and will notify you in a pop-up message if Zoh Shia enters the region, or leaves, but you can also check whether it's even likely to with the environment overview feature.

Open your map, and press "square" or "Y" on your controller to open the environment overview panel. Scroll over to the third tab, and you'll find the regional forecast. This lists all upcoming events, including upsurges for collectibles and monsters that will eventually mosey onto the scene. The bar next to the monster or item shows you how far away it is. For example, if you're currently exploring in the morning, and a Guardian Rathalos is scheduled to show up soon, you'll see its bar near the far left of the notebook page. If it were to show up in the evening, however, the bar would be shorter, with a starting point further in.

You can plan your strategic resting around these forecasts, but bear in mind that they are just forecasts. From our experience, they just show that a monster appearing in that period is probable – not guaranteed the moment the in-game clock ticks over. It might be worth saving and reloading more often than resting, too. Capcom increased the cost of resting from 300 guild points to 500 in Title Update 1.

If you're having trouble finding a Zoh Shia quest of your own, don't forget to look for multiplayer lobbies where hunter friends or other players who might've had more luck managed to land a quest and need help.

