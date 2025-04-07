The Jackbox Party Pack 11 is coming, as is a standalone Trivia Murder Party 3 The annual Jackbox Party Pack doesn't come as a big surprise, but a Jackbox staple going standalone does.

The annual Jackbox Party Pack has become as reliable a gaming staple as one can expect in today's age. That's why it's understandable if Monday's announcement of The Jackbox Party Pack 11 isn't being taken as a particularly big surprise. However, one of its games won't be Trivia Murder Party 3. That's because the third installment of a Jackbox standby is branching out as a standalone title.

These latest game reveals came during a brief Jackbox Direct video posted on Monday. Trivia Murder Party 3 will feature more of the series' hilarious horror movie-style parody in the guise of a trivia game, but the overall presentation is going to be a little bit different. Unlike the usual Jackbox offering, this game will use online matchmaking, though the normal Jackbox Games room codes can be used when playing locally. More details are promised down the road with Trivia Murder Party 3 set to begin with an early access period on both Steam and the Epic Games Store later this year. A full release is expected once the game gets its 1.0 update in 2026.



Source: Jackbox Games

As for The Jackbox Party Pack 11, it is scheduled to arrive this fall on all of the normal Jackbox platforms. There aren't any official title reveals for this compilation just yet, though Jackbox Games did drop a few hints. This pack's five games will include a cooperative trivia battle game, a social deduction game, a joke writing game, a sound effect game, and a drawing game. As with previous Jackbox packs, expect a mixture of new games and sequels to classic Jackbox offerings.

More details on Monday's news can be found over on the Jackbox Games website. We'll have our eye out for the latest from Jackbox Games, so keep it on Shacknews for any updates.