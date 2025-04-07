New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Death Stranding's movie adaptation gets A Quiet Place: Day One director

Michael Sarnoski will be in the director's chair for the film adaptation of Hideo Kojima's original IP following his current project.
TJ Denzer
Image via Kojima Productions
2

It was about a year and a half ago that Kojima Productions had announced it was partnering with A24 to make a Death Stranding movie, and this week it just got its director. Michael Sarnoski, known for his work in the director’s chair on A Quiet Place: Day One, has been tapped to direct the Death Stranding film adaptation, and he will begin overseeing the project after his current film, The Death of Robin Hood, is done.

This news came out of Deadline this week, who spoke to sources familiar with the matter. Michael Sarnoski comes over following a few marquee films, including his breakout film Pig, released in 2021 and featuring Nicolas Cage. The spinoff film, A Quiet Place: Day One also set him firmly on the map with a $250 million gross at the worldwide box office.

Michael Sarnoski at the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One
Michael Sarnowski has made his name on directing movies like Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One, and will now have the director's chair for Death Stranding's film adaptation.
Source: Image via John Nacion/Getty Images

Announced for film adaptation in December 2023, the Death Stranding movie has a lot to live up to. The game, released in 2019 to critical praise, was already a star-studded project that featured awesome performances from the likes of Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Nicolas Winding Refn, Guillermo Del Toro, and Troy Baker. It was good enough to lead to what looks like a heavily expanded sequel set to arrive in June 2025.

Michael Sarnoski might have his work cut out for him, but with such great material to draw from for the movie, hopefully Death Stranding will be a film worth watching when it arrives. Stay tuned for more updates on the Death Stranding series as they drop.

