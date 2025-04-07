Sabrina Carpenter comes to Fortnite tomorrow The pop sensation will headline Fortnite Festival Season 8.

Sabrina Carpenter, hot off the release of her latest studio album and hit singles like “Espresso” and “Taste,” will headline the latest season of Fortnite Festival. It kicks off tomorrow, and will see the artist receive two separate Outfits as well as several Jam Tracks in Fortnite.

Epic Games spilled all the details on Fortnite Festival Season 8 and Sabrina Carpenter’s involvement in a news post today. The singer will receive two separate Outfits, one earnable through the Season 8 Music Pass and one that can be purchased from the Item Shop. The Music Pass Outfit has Babydoll and Bodysuit styles and is inspired by the yellow outfit that Carpenter wore on her latest tour. The Tour-Ready Outfit, which can be bought from the Item Shop, features a pink and silver outfit that was also seen on Carpenter’s tour.



Source: Epic Games

A slew of Sabrina Carpenter songs will also come to Fortnite as Jam Tracks that can be played in Fortnite Festival mode or used as lobby tracks. This includes “Juno,” “Nonsense,” and “Please, Please, Please.” There’s also an emote that’s choreographed to Carpenter’s “Taste.”

While Sabrina Carpenter is Fortine Festival’s latest headliner, she’s not the only artist featured in the new season. “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette and “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry will both be added as well. Fortnite Festival Season 8 begins on April 8, 2024.