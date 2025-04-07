New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sabrina Carpenter comes to Fortnite tomorrow

The pop sensation will headline Fortnite Festival Season 8.
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
1

Sabrina Carpenter, hot off the release of her latest studio album and hit singles like “Espresso” and “Taste,” will headline the latest season of Fortnite Festival. It kicks off tomorrow, and will see the artist receive two separate Outfits as well as several Jam Tracks in Fortnite.

Epic Games spilled all the details on Fortnite Festival Season 8 and Sabrina Carpenter’s involvement in a news post today. The singer will receive two separate Outfits, one earnable through the Season 8 Music Pass and one that can be purchased from the Item Shop. The Music Pass Outfit has Babydoll and Bodysuit styles and is inspired by the yellow outfit that Carpenter wore on her latest tour. The Tour-Ready Outfit, which can be bought from the Item Shop, features a pink and silver outfit that was also seen on Carpenter’s tour.

Sabrina Carpenter's Tour-Ready Outfit in Fortnite.

Source: Epic Games

A slew of Sabrina Carpenter songs will also come to Fortnite as Jam Tracks that can be played in Fortnite Festival mode or used as lobby tracks. This includes “Juno,” “Nonsense,” and “Please, Please, Please.” There’s also an emote that’s choreographed to Carpenter’s “Taste.”

While Sabrina Carpenter is Fortine Festival’s latest headliner, she’s not the only artist featured in the new season. “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette and “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry will both be added as well. Fortnite Festival Season 8 begins on April 8, 2024.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

