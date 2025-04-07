A Minecraft Movie opens to $157 million at the U.S. box office, a new record for game adaptations WB's Minecraft movie has already crossed $300 million at the worldwide box office.

A Minecraft Movie opened in theaters around the world this weekend, bringing about the first feature film adaptation of the iconic video game. While the overall reception of the film has been mixed, it has attracted audiences to theaters in droves. A Minecraft Movie made $157 million at the domestic box office this weekend, setting a new record for video game adaptations.

A Minecraft Movie’s box office figures were first reported on Sunday morning by outlets like Deadline, with Box Office Mojo providing additional numbers. During the three-day weekend, A Minecraft Movie deposited $157 million in its chest, breaking the record previously held by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which opened to $146 million domestically in 2023.



Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

The worldwide total for A Minecraft Movie sits at just over $300 million. The film stars Jack Black as Steve and follows a group of humans who find themselves in the world of Minecraft. The movie has gone viral on social media thanks to easter eggs, memes, and other references to the source material.

A Minecraft Movie is the latest example of a hit game becoming a blockbuster film. There’s no current word on a sequel, but given its instant success at the box office, Minecraft will likely get the franchise treatment similar to other successful video game adaptations.