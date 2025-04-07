Doug Bowser says Nintendo will use 'variable pricing' for Switch 2 games Bowser says Nintendo hasn't 'set a benchmark' for what the average Switch 2 game will cost.

Nintendo caused quite a stir last week when the company revealed that Mario Kart World, a launch title for the upcoming Switch 2 console, would cost $79.99 USD. It’s a higher price point than any other Nintendo game in recent memory, and Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser has explained that this is part of a “variable pricing” approach that the company will be taking with Switch 2 titles.

Doug Bowser was speaking to the Washington Post when he explained the price tag of Mario Kart World and how Nintendo will handle pricing future Switch 2 games. “What you see right there is variable pricing,” Bowser said. “We’ll look at each game, really look at the development that’s gone into the game, the breadth and depth of the gameplay, if you will, the durability over time and the repeatability of gameplay experiences.”



Source: Nintendo

Bowser went on to say that audiences “can anticipate that there will be variable pricing, and we haven’t set a benchmark.” This means that Mario Kart World’s $79.99 price tag won't necessarily be the norm for Switch 2 exclusive games. We’ve already seen this variable pricing at work, as Donkey Kong Bananza is being listed at $69.99 USD.

The conversation surrounding prices on video game software and hardware has been quite loud this week, ever since it was revealed that the Switch 2 would cost $449 USD and Nintendo delayed pre-orders so that it could further examine the global economic landscape. Stick with Shacknews for all your Switch 2 updates as we inch towards its June release date.