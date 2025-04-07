How to gain access to the warehouse - Schedule 1 The warehouse will allow you to buy things that you need to take a major step up in the size of your operation in Schedule 1.

After you get all set up in your new town and start your drug operation in Schedule 1, there are steps you'll need to take in order to grow your empire. Getting access to the warehouse is very important, as it acts like a black market where you can buy all sorts of useful items.

How to gain access to the warehouse in Schedule 1

Source: Shacknews

The warehouse is located in the docks region along the waterfront in the middle of the town. To access it, you will need to hit Hoodlum V level by making lots of sales to customers. You will also need to visit between 6 pm and 6 am, as the warehouse is only open at night. There tend to be some cops patrolling this area at night, so be careful to organize your inventory in such a way that it will allow you to hide the illegal items if one hits you with a surprise search.

In the warehouse, you will find Oscar, who will sell items like baggies, soil, storage, and packing stations, all the way up to acid and phosphorus for different cooks, and the cauldron and brick press for advanced product manufacturing. Stan will sell you weapons such as baseball bats, guns, and ammo. Meanwhile, upstairs, you can find Manny, the fixer.

Manny is extremely important and will allow you to hire cleaners, handlers, botanists, and chemists who can help produce your drugs without you needing to be there. When you hit that point in the game, you can start making huge amounts of money.

