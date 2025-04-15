The best customers for dealers - Schedule 1 Organizing your empire is the key to maximizing your profits in Schedule 1

Knowing who to sell to is important in Schedule 1. You don't want to run around time after every customer because you won't have time doing everything else you will need to do to keep your empire ticking over. This is who you should set up with each of your dealers for the best results.

The best customers for dealers in Schedule 1

Below, you will find the best customer for each available dealer in Schedule 1. As the map expands in future updates, and new dealers and customers are added, I shall keep this list updated.

Dealer Customers Benji Coleman (Sour Diesel) Austin Steiner

Donna Martin

Kathy Henderson

Ludwig Meyer

Melissa Wood

Peggy Meyes

Pete File

Philip Wentworth Molly Presley (Grandaddy Purple) Billy Cramer

Charles Rowland

George Greene

Joyce Ball

Kevin Oakley

Mac Cooper

Marco Barone

Meg Cooley Brad Crosby (OG Kush) Eugene Buckley

Elizabeth Homley

Jeff Gilmore

Geraldine Poon

Kevin Oakley

Lucy Pennington

Randy Caulfield

Sam Thompson Jane Lucero (OG Kush) Anna Chesterfield

Cranky Frank

Doris Lubbin

Eurgene Buckley

Greg Figgle

Jennifer Rivera

Keith Wagner

Lisa Gardener Wei Long (OG Kush) Alison Knight

Carl Bundy

Chris Sullivan

Dennis Kennedy

Hank Stevenson

Jack Knight

Jackie Stevenson

Karen Kennedy Leo Rivers (OG Kush) Fiona Hancock

Herbert Blueball

Jen Heard

Lily Turner

Michael Boog

Pearl Moore

Ray Hoffman

Walter Cussler

