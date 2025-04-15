New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The best customers for dealers - Schedule 1

Organizing your empire is the key to maximizing your profits in Schedule 1
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
TVGS
1

Knowing who to sell to is important in Schedule 1. You don't want to run around time after every customer because you won't have time doing everything else you will need to do to keep your empire ticking over. This is who you should set up with each of your dealers for the best results. 

The best customers for dealers in Schedule 1

Below, you will find the best customer for each available dealer in Schedule 1. As the map expands in future updates, and new dealers and customers are added, I shall keep this list updated.

Dealer Customers
Benji Coleman (Sour Diesel)
  • Austin Steiner
  • Donna Martin
  • Kathy Henderson
  • Ludwig Meyer
  • Melissa Wood
  • Peggy Meyes
  • Pete File
  • Philip Wentworth
Molly Presley (Grandaddy Purple)
  • Billy Cramer
  • Charles Rowland
  • George Greene
  • Joyce Ball
  • Kevin Oakley
  • Mac Cooper
  • Marco Barone
  • Meg Cooley
Brad Crosby (OG Kush)
  • Eugene Buckley
  • Elizabeth Homley
  • Jeff Gilmore
  • Geraldine Poon
  • Kevin Oakley
  • Lucy Pennington
  • Randy Caulfield
  • Sam Thompson
Jane Lucero (OG Kush)
  • Anna Chesterfield
  • Cranky Frank
  • Doris Lubbin
  • Eurgene Buckley
  • Greg Figgle
  • Jennifer Rivera
  • Keith Wagner
  • Lisa Gardener
Wei Long (OG Kush)
  • Alison Knight
  • Carl Bundy
  • Chris Sullivan
  • Dennis Kennedy
  • Hank Stevenson
  • Jack Knight
  • Jackie Stevenson
  • Karen Kennedy
Leo Rivers (OG Kush)
  • Fiona Hancock
  • Herbert Blueball
  • Jen Heard
  • Lily Turner
  • Michael Boog
  • Pearl Moore
  • Ray Hoffman
  • Walter Cussler

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Schedule 1 page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola