The best customers for dealers - Schedule 1
Organizing your empire is the key to maximizing your profits in Schedule 1
Knowing who to sell to is important in Schedule 1. You don't want to run around time after every customer because you won't have time doing everything else you will need to do to keep your empire ticking over. This is who you should set up with each of your dealers for the best results.
The best customers for dealers in Schedule 1
Below, you will find the best customer for each available dealer in Schedule 1. As the map expands in future updates, and new dealers and customers are added, I shall keep this list updated.
|Dealer
|Customers
|Benji Coleman (Sour Diesel)
|
|Molly Presley (Grandaddy Purple)
|
|Brad Crosby (OG Kush)
|
|Jane Lucero (OG Kush)
|
|Wei Long (OG Kush)
|
|Leo Rivers (OG Kush)
|
